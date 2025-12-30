ADB reaffirms commitment to Azerbaijan’s green transition

30 December 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will continue to support Azerbaijan’s green transition over the next five years, the Bank’s Director in Azerbaijan, Suniya Durrani-Jamal, said in a video message, Azernews reports.

“Looking back at the past year, we celebrate our achievements in 2025. The ADB team in Azerbaijan has worked closely with ministries, agencies, and the private sector to define priorities underpinning our partnership strategy with Azerbaijan, which was approved by ADB’s Board of Directors in July. This strategy outlines how we support the country in achieving its national goals while also promoting development at the regional level,” she said.

Over the next five years, ADB will focus on accelerating value creation, enhancing economic resilience, and supporting capacity development and employment, Durrani-Jamal noted. She highlighted that visits by senior ADB leadership, including Vice Presidents Inmin Yang, Scott Morris, Bhargav Dasgupta, and Director General Lee Gutierrez, have significantly contributed to advancing the Bank’s work in Azerbaijan.

Durrani-Jamal also emphasized that ADB President Masato Kanda’s visit to Baku in November reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to Azerbaijan at this critical stage, as the country prepares to benefit from its “peace dividend.”

“Any progress is possible through collaboration with our partners, and we are grateful to our colleagues in the government, private sector, and ADB experts from around the world who have worked diligently this year. Azerbaijan has placed great trust in ADB, and we intend to justify this trust by delivering improved services. We are preparing for major investments in railways, the Baku metro, and water infrastructure, while also expanding support for small and medium-sized enterprises. At the same time, we are continually exploring new opportunities to advance a green and inclusive Azerbaijan,” she concluded.