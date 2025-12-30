National Art Museum opens exhibition dedicated to Fine Arts Academy's anniversary [PHOTOS]

30 December 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has opened an exhibition titled "25 Years of Artistic Journey" to mark the 25th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, Azernews reports.

Numerous representatives from science, culture, and the public participated in the opening of the exhibition.

Speakers at the opening ceremony included the Rector of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist Natig Aliyev; the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist Farhad Khalilov; Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Idris Isayev; People's Artist and Academician Omar Eldarov; Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Jayran Mahmudova; Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory Kamil Dadashzadeh; prominent public and political figure Hasan Hasanov, and the director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Melikova.

In their remarks, they addressed the 25-year journey of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, which was established in 2000 under the initiative and decree of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, marking the beginning of a new phase in the development of higher education in the field of fine arts in the country. Today, the Azerbaijan State Fine Arts Academy plays a significant role as the leading higher education institution, preserving national artistic traditions and training professionals in all areas of visual and applied arts.

Afterward, the attendees toured the exhibition, which reflects the work of the Fine Arts Academy's faculty, including paintings, sculptures, graphics, and applied arts. It features works by prominent Azerbaijani artists, such as N. Aliyev, F. Salayev, S. Mammadov, S. Mirzazade, E. Mikayilzade, J. Huseynov, M. Huseynov, N. Akhmadova, and others. It also showcases works that represent the artistic pursuits of talented young artists who have emerged from the creative environment of the Fine Arts Academy, including B. Yusifov, R. Mammadov, R. Garayev, N. Mamedov, J. Aghayev, and others.

The exhibition also includes works by outstanding figures of the national art school, which was established in 1920, such as B. Mirzazade, D. Kazimov, and O. Sadygzade. It should be noted that this school later played a key role in forming the creative and pedagogical foundation of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts.

Running until January 10, 2026, the exhibition provides a comprehensive representation of the creative environment that has developed at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, the continuity of artistic traditions between generations, and the evolution of visual arts in Azerbaijan.