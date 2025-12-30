Holiday spirit fills Baku Book Center with music and poetry [PHOTOS]

30 December 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

A literary and musical evening has been held at the Baku Book Center to celebrate the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Azernews reports.

At the beginning of the evening, Gunel Anargizi, director of the Baku Book Center, emphasized that the celebration of such significant days in a peaceful and secure environment is the result of President Ilham Aliyev's far-sighted policies, the heroism of our martyrs, and the dedication of our veterans.

The holiday evening continued with a rich concert program. Works by Azerbaijani and European composers, as well as folk songs, were performed by the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella and the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra named after Gara Garayev.

The event was further enlivened by a graceful waltz presented by the dance ensemble of Children and Youth Development Center No. 3 and a joint performance of the "New Year Song" by the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella and the choir of the Art Gymnasium under the National Conservatory.

During the event, poems by Rasul Rza, Mirvarid Dilbazi, Nigar Rafibayli, Musa Yaqub, and Zahid Khalil were recited. The live performances, delivered with professionalism, were met with great interest and enthusiastic applause from the audience.

Baku Book Center was officially opened to visitors on September 1, 2018. The main goal of the Center is to encourage people in reading book as a bearer of cultural, spiritual values, and useful knowledge.

Here, booklovers can also take part in presentations of books, literary and musical evenings, meetings with cultural and art workers, thematic master classes, and much more.

The Center also organizes events with the participation of international organizations and diplomatic missions.

By the decision of the CIS Executive Committee, Baku Book Center has been awarded the diploma "For the great work in development of domestic book distribution and international book exchange in 2018."