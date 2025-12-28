Earthquake strikes Peru

28 December 2025 20:33 (UTC+04:00)

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake has occurred in Peru, Azernews reports citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicenter of the tremors was located 19 km north of the city of Chimbote, at a depth of 66.4 km.

Based on the intensity of the tremors at the epicenter, the seismic event is classified as "destructive."

There is no information yet on casualties or damage.