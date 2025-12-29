Expired ammunition to be destroyed in Pirəkəşkül and Ağdərə: Ministry
Expired and unusable ammunition will be destroyed in the areas of Pirəkəşkül and Ağdərə, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
The Ministry noted that the disposal process will take place on December 29–30 in strict compliance with safety regulations. The ammunition, whose operational lifespan has ended, will be destroyed at a training ground near the Pirəkəşkül settlement, as well as at a training center located in the Ağdərə district.
The Ministry emphasized that residents should not be alarmed by the sounds of explosions during the operation, noting that there is no cause for concern.
