Uzeyir Hajibayli's immortal operetta leaves audience in awe [PHOTOS]

30 December 2025 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Uzeyir Hajibayli's immortal operetta "The Cloth Peddler" has once again presented at the Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio in a production by the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Azernews reports.

For more than a century, this work has been staged with great success in theaters across Azerbaijan and has consistently enjoyed the love of audiences.

The operetta combines lively music, humor, and elements of social and domestic satire, making it relevant and appealing to audiences of all generations. The plot unfolds at the beginning of the 20th century and tells the story of Asgar, a young wealthy man who dreams of marrying for love. Under the strict Eastern traditions of the time, when young people could not freely meet, Asgar devises a clever plan. Disguising himself as a fabric merchant (arshin), he goes from house to house in order to meet his future bride and get to know her better.

Along the way, he meets Gulchohra, a beautiful and intelligent young woman from a well-to-do family. A mutual affection develops between them, but misunderstandings and comical situations follow one after another. The interference of relatives, the objections of the older generation, the cunning schemes of Soltan bey and Suleyman bay, as well as chance encounters with other characters, add humor and dynamic energy to the story.

A special role is played by Telli and Asya, each with her own character and dreams, while the image of Jahan khala embodies the traditional wisdom of the older generation. Through a series of jokes, songs, and dances, the characters overcome all obstacles and misunderstandings. In the finale, Asgar and Gulchohra are united, affirming the triumph of true love, sincerity, and freedom of choice, while the audience delights in musical numbers rooted in Azerbaijani folk culture. Other couples also find their own happiness along the way.

The main roles in the performance were played by Fakhmin Ahmadli (Asgar), Honored Artist Jahangir Gurbanov (Soltan bay), Honored Artist Tural Aghasiyev (Suleyman bay), People's Artist Gulyaz Mammadova (Telli), Gunel Hajiyeva (Gulchohra), Aysel Ibrahimova (Asya),People's Artist Gulustan Aliyeva (Jahan khala) and Sadig Melikov (Veli).

The musical director and conductor of the performance was Honored Art Worker Sevil Hajiyeva, the stage director was Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev, and the choreographer was People's Artist Medina Aliyeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.