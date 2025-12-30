Baku named World Capital of Sport after landmark year

30 December 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

by Mazahir Afandiyev,

Member of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan

In recent days, the attention of the Azerbaijan’s public – especially our athletes, sports specialists, and everyone who loves sport – has been focused on the ceremony dedicated to the annual sports results held on December 26, 2025.

At this event, which has already become a tradition in the history of sports in our country, both the achievements attained during the year and the goals set for the future are discussed, while athletes and sports professionals are honored and awarded.

In general, sport, which has a centuries-old history worldwide, has always left a deep mark on people’s hearts as a symbol of peace and friendship through its excitement.

After gaining independence, the field of sports in Azerbaijan also went through a challenging yet honorable path of development at the state level, particularly within the framework of the Olympic movement. Although the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan has been operating since 1992, significant progress in this field was achieved only from 1997. That year, the reorganization of the National Olympic Committee and the unanimous election of Ilham Aliyev as President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan played a crucial role in the independent development of Azerbaijan’s sports policy and Olympic movement on a new level. At that time, Ilham Aliyev’s initiatives aimed at the development of sports and the Olympic movement made an important contribution to increasing the country’s recognition and success in the international sports arena.

Although Azerbaijan first participated in the Winter Olympic Games held in Japan in 1998, the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, became one of the greatest successes in the country’s sports history. The attention and support shown by National Leader Heydar Aliyev when personally seeing off Azerbaijani athletes to the Sydney Olympic Games marked the beginning of a new era in the development of sports. At the Sydney Olympics, Azerbaijani athletes won 2 gold and 1 bronze medals. Azerbaijan ranked 34th among 199 countries and 23rd among European countries in the overall team standings.

Under the leadership of the National Leader, the state sports policy rose to a new stage, creating conditions for the comprehensive development of sports while instilling patriotism and love for the homeland in youth.

Today, the number of Olympic Sports Complexes operating in the regions has reached 46. Necessary infrastructure created across the regions, including the Eastern Zangazur and Garabagh Economic Regions, to develop almost every type of sport, with particular emphasis on the development of sports tourism.

To date, Azerbaijan has hosted a number of major international sporting events, including the First European Games, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, the European Youth Olympic Festival, the Third CIS Games held this year, and the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hosting such events has significantly increased youth interest in sports and has given a strong boost to the international success and recognition of Azerbaijani sports.

In 2025, the number of medals won by Azerbaijani athletes reached a record level. Winning more than 2,000 medals, including approximately over 600 gold medals, in various sports disciplines at international competitions is a clear example of the positive results of the state sports policy implemented under the direct supervision of the head of state. It is no coincidence that Baku has been declared the "World Capital of Sport" for 2026.

Today, the development of a physically and morally healthy, patriotic Azerbaijani youth will form the foundation of future achievements in all fields, including sports. As stated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and President of the National Olympic Committee, Ilham Aliyev, during his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the annual sports results on December 26, 2025:

"The physical preparedness and moral purity of youth must form a unity. Only then can a country develop successfully. Sport plays a very important role in educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism."

The victories achieved by our athletes while representing Azerbaijan in international competitions, the raising of our flag, and the playing of our national anthem serve as an example for the younger generation and strengthen their sense of patriotism. In turn, this creates a reliable foundation for increasing the interest of the rising generation in sports and their love for the Motherland and the Azerbaijani flag.

