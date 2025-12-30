Azerbaijan set to introduce mandatory energy efficiency certification for new buildings
All newly constructed, renovated, or extensively repaired residential and non-residential buildings in Azerbaijan will be subject to mandatory energy efficiency certification, Azernews reports.
The requirement is outlined in amendments to the Law on the “Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency,” which has been approved by President Ilham Aliyev. These amendments designate a specific executive authority responsible for managing the energy efficiency information system, overseeing state control of energy efficiency and resource use, maintaining registries for energy auditors and audit organizations, organizing the certification of building energy efficiency, and conducting mandatory energy audits when necessary.
Additionally, the decree mandates that information regarding energy efficiency service providers, the status of energy services, and evaluations of efficiency potential be made publicly accessible. This measure aims to enhance transparency, facilitate oversight, and promote awareness within the energy sector.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!