Azerbaijan warns citizens against joining foreign conflicts, life imprisonment possible

Akbar Novruz

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has issued a strong warning to citizens regarding participation in armed conflicts abroad, including the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, Azernews reports.

In a statement, the office noted that investigations and media reports have confirmed cases of Azerbaijani citizens engaging in military operations in foreign conflicts:

"We regret to note that as a result of these battles, there are our citizens who have died, been seriously injured, and also taken prisoner. We declare that Azerbaijan, considering the life, security, and ensuring the rights and freedoms of its citizens as the supreme goal and duty of the state, demonstrates a firm and uncompromising position based on the principle of inevitability of legal responsibility in relation to every person who acts contrary to the law and violates the rules of law."

The statement emphasized that participation in armed conflicts abroad is a serious crime under Azerbaijani law and international conventions. Activities such as mercenary work or joining armed formations not recognized by Azerbaijani legislation are punishable by imprisonment from 8 to 20 years, or in particularly severe cases, life imprisonment.

"It is brought to the attention of our citizens that participation in armed formations not provided for by the legislation of Azerbaijan, regardless of any ideological, material, personal or other interest, is considered a crime."

The Prosecutor General's Office confirmed that criminal cases have already been initiated against some citizens, with preliminary investigations completed in certain cases and long-term sentences issued for those proven guilty. Other investigations are ongoing.

The statement concluded with a call for vigilance and compliance with national laws:

"The duty of an Azerbaijani citizen is to obey the laws of your state and defend your homeland. No material interest can be more important than your life, freedom and future. Refraining from illegal activities and upholding national interests is the moral and legal responsibility of each of us. We call on our citizens to be vigilant, not to obey illegal calls and to respect the laws of our state."