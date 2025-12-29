First-ever holiday concert organized exclusively for NGOs held in Baku [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

For the first time, a holiday concert program was organized exclusively for representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), Azernews reports.

On December 28, 2025, the concert titled "Oh, Homeland!" was held at the International Mugham Center in celebration of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year. The event was organized by the "Culture That Unites Us" Public Association, with the support of the State Agency for Support to NGOs and in partnership with the International Mugham Center. Notably, this marked the first festive concert prepared by an NGO specifically for NGO representatives.

The concert featured performances by Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov, a distinguished vocalist and Chairman of the "Culture That Unites Us" Public Association. He was accompanied on piano by People’s Artist and Professor Siyavush Karimi, renowned jazz musician and Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab, and young performers Riyad Guliyev, Soltan Aliyev, and Tofiq Shikhiyev.

The classical music evening showcased works by prominent Azerbaijani composers including Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Jahangir Jahangirov, Ogtay Kazimi, Rauf Hajiyev, and Elza Ibrahimova, as well as songs based on poems by celebrated poets such as Mikayil Mushfig, Suleyman Rustam, Fikrat Goja, Islam Safarli, and Zeynal Jabbarzadeh.

Special musical pieces were dedicated to Imadaddin Nasimi, the world-renowned Azerbaijani philosopher-poet whose works have been declared a national treasure. Widely revered among Iraqi and Syrian Turkmens and known for his "Iraq Divan," Nasimi was executed in Aleppo. Ramil Gasimov, who performs the lead role in the opera "Nasimi" (music by Siyavush Karimi, libretto by Academician Rafael Huseynov), presented an excerpt from the opera. Gasimov also announced that in 2026, the "Culture That Unites Us" Public Association will introduce a new musical work dedicated to Turkmen heritage.

The concert program also paid tribute to the poetic legacy of Mahsati Ganjavi, another eminent figure whose works are recognized as part of Azerbaijan’s national heritage. An excerpt from the opera "Mahsati" (music by Pika Akhundova, libretto by Leyla Gadirzade) was performed, with the composer Pika Akhundova herself accompanying the performance on piano.

More than 300 NGO representatives attended the concert. Throughout the evening, the performances by Ramil Gasimov and his fellow artists were met with enthusiastic applause. All performances were delivered entirely live and acoustically, without the use of microphones.

The State Agency for Support to NGOs reaffirmed that it will continue to support and partner with significant initiatives such as this exemplary project by the "Culture That Unites Us" Public Association.