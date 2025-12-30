China bans EV sliding handles from 2027

30 December 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China is set to ban the sale of new electric vehicles equipped with extendable door handles, effective January 1, 2027. These handles, which are sleek, reduce aerodynamic drag, and contribute to the futuristic aesthetic many electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers aim for, have raised serious safety concerns, Azernews reports.

The ban is driven by concerns that door-opening mechanisms powered solely by electricity may fail during accidents or power outages, trapping passengers inside the vehicle. In such situations, what would normally be a simple task—opening a door—could become a matter of life and death.

To address this, the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has introduced a bill that mandates all vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons to have both internal and external handles with a mechanical emergency release. This ensures that, in the event of a power failure or battery malfunction following an accident, doors can still be opened manually.

While many electric vehicles already have mechanical handles inside the cabin, drivers often struggle to find or use them in stressful situations. In some cases, these handles malfunction entirely, particularly in cold weather or when there's a delay in operation, causing frustration and safety concerns. This issue is not unique to China; it affects many countries around the world.

Although the new regulations will impact several brands, including BYD and Mercedes-Benz, Tesla has been a focal point. Tesla vehicles, known for their recessed, electronically controlled handles that blend into the body, have seen a growing number of complaints from owners. In particular, there have been reports of electric door handles failing during power outages, with some drivers and passengers unable to exit the vehicle. At least 15 people have died in accidents involving Teslas where the door handles failed to operate. In extreme cases, Tesla Model Y owners have had to smash windows to escape when the handles stopped working.

This issue is drawing increasing scrutiny from regulators, not only in China but also in the United States and other markets, to determine whether Tesla’s door designs meet current safety standards. Since China is the world’s largest market for electric vehicles, other automakers with similar door-opening mechanisms will likely need to reconsider their designs to comply with the new regulations.

Extendable door handles were once seen as a cool and innovative feature of EVs, akin to the retractable headlights that were once a symbol of automotive design. However, like retractable headlights, they now face criticism for posing safety risks. As China’s market sets new safety standards, other countries may follow suit, requiring automakers to rethink their design choices and adopt more intuitive and reliable mechanical door-opening systems that are easier to use in emergencies.