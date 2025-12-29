Astana to launch unmanned taxis in 2026

29 December 2025 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Astana, Kazakhstan, is set to launch an unmanned taxi service in 2026, Azernews reports.

According to local media, citing Gizzat Baitursynov, chairman of the Committee on Digital Assets and Breakthrough Technologies at the Ministry of AI, the initiative is part of a broader push toward autonomous transport. A corresponding memorandum was signed by the Akimat of Astana, the Ministries of AI and Transport, and Yandex Qazaqstan.

Baitursynov emphasized that autonomous technologies have the potential to reduce traffic accidents by minimizing human error, optimize road flow, and make transport more accessible to different groups of the population. “It is crucial for us to address issues of safety, accountability, human interaction, and algorithm reliability in advance. We are also working to create a regulatory framework that allows such solutions to develop legally and transparently. An unmanned taxi is part of the larger smart city ecosystem, where technology operates in the interests of people,” he said.

The project will be rolled out in phases, beginning with a pilot program and limited testing. This approach allows authorities to study how autonomous vehicles perform under real urban conditions and to refine their systems before full deployment.

This initiative aligns with global trends: cities from Singapore to San Francisco are experimenting with autonomous taxis, making Astana one of the first in Central Asia to embrace such cutting-edge technology. Experts suggest that once operational, unmanned taxis could not only reduce traffic congestion and pollution but also serve as a platform for further innovations, such as AI-powered traffic management and on-demand mobility services tailored to residents’ needs.