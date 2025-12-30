Azerbaijan Artists' Union presents final exhibition of year [PHOTOS]

30 December 2025 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On December 29, the final exhibition "Best Works of the Year" featuring art works by Azerbaijani artists opened at the Vajiha Samadova Exhibition Hall of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azernews reports.

The exhibition displays over 50 works by members of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, including paintings, graphics, sculpture, and decorative and applied arts.

Speaking at the openning ceremony of the exhibition, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Professor Farhad Khalilov, congratulated the artists on the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day (December 31) and the New Year. He also provided detailed information about the exhibition.

The artist selected by the exhibition's Organizing Committee was announced as the winner in the "Best Work of the Year" category and received a certificate and a prize from the Azerbaijan Artists' Union. Following this, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and the artists toured the exhibition together.

The painting "Wedding" by the talented artist Nizami Atayev was named the best work of 2025.

The exhibition will run until January 6. Admission is free.

Photo Credits: Semyon Shalmeyev