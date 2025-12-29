Jubilee event marking 75th anniversary of Professor Ibadulla Aghayev held in Baku [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

An event dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the prominent scholar, Honored Scientist, Honored Teacher, Doctor of Medical Sciences, and Professor Ibadulla Aghayev has been held at the Rashid Behbudov Azerbaijan State Song Theatre, Azernews reports.

Organized by the "Dədə Ələsgər Ocağı" Public Association, the event began with a one-minute silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. This was followed by the screening of a video presentation highlighting Professor Ibadulla Aghayev's rich life journey and scientific achievements.

Delivering the opening speech, Chairman of the "Dədə Ələsgər Ocağı" Public Association, Khatayi Alasgarli, emphasized Professor Aghayev's significant contributions not only to medical science but also to the preservation and promotion of national and spiritual values.

Professor Ibadulla Aghayev then addressed the audience, expressing his gratitude to the organizers and participants of the event. He noted that the main purpose of his many years of scientific and pedagogical activity has been to serve and contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system.

The event featured speeches by Hasan Hasanov, First Deputy Head of the Sabirabad District Executive Authority; Professor of Azerbaijan Medical University (AMU) and poet Pasha Galbinur; Associate Professor of the AMU Oncology Department Nasimi Gasimov; Associate Professor of the Department of Internal Medicine, PhD in Medical and Philological Sciences Naghdali Zamanov; Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States, Doctor of Medical Sciences and Professor Sudeyf Imamverdiyev; Doctor of Medical Sciences and Professor Fatma Hajiyeva; Professor Haji Khalid Bashar; poet Yusif Aghbulaghi; and poet-publicist Melahat Ismayilgizi. They spoke about Professor Aghayev's scientific, pedagogical, and public activities, highly appreciating his nearly half-century-long career and highlighting his fundamental contributions to the development of epidemiology, as well as his research in the study and prevention of infectious diseases.

Over more than five decades of scientific and pedagogical activity, Professor Ibadulla Aghayev has made significant contributions to the advancement of epidemiological science, supervised 40 PhD and 5 doctoral dissertations, and authored hundreds of scientific works. In addition, in recognition of his services in promoting Azerbaijani ashug poetry, particularly the legacy of Dede Alasgar, he was awarded the "Ashug Alasgar – 200" jubilee medal in 2024.

The event concluded with a vibrant artistic program.