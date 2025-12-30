Azercosmos’ long-term partnerships cement its role in space telecommunications

30 December 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan has made remarkable strides in diversifying its economy, and one of the most striking examples of this transformation is the rise of its national space agency, Azercosmos. Once considered an ambitious experiment in a country better known for its oil and gas exports, Azercosmos has now become a credible and trusted partner in the global satellite telecommunications market. The statistics from January to November 2025 alone demonstrate this progress: Azerbaijan exported $16.4 million worth of satellite telecommunication services to 41 countries, with these exports accounting for 66 percent of the agency’s total revenues. In November 2025, Azercosmos reached 35 countries with $1.5 million in service exports, underscoring the consistency of its international engagement.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.