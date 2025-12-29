Heydar Aliyev Foundation hosts New Year celebration for children in need [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

On December 29, a festive celebration was organized for children on the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Founder and Head of the IDEA Public Association, ahead of December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year.

According to Azernews, the event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva.

The celebration was organized for children raised in various orphanages and boarding schools, as well as for children with disabilities and those in need of special care. The main aim of the event was to create a festive atmosphere for young participants and bring them moments of joy and happiness.

As part of the holiday program, children took part in entertaining games, interactive activities, and musical performances featuring New Year characters and beloved fairy-tale heroes.

During the event, a special New Year edition of the children’s magazine “Goyarchin” was also presented. The magazine, published since 1958, is a monthly publication for preschoolers and primary school students. The editor-in-chief of “Goyarchin” is Honored Cultural Worker and Professor Rafiq Yusifoglu. The special edition was met with great interest by the children attending the celebration.

Stories and poems from “Goyarchin” were read aloud during the event, while children actively participated in various competitions and games.

People’s Artist Faiq Aghayev performed songs from his repertoire, and Leyla Aliyeva, Arzu Aliyeva, and Alena Aliyeva joined the children in dancing and celebrating together.

As the celebration coincided with the People’s Artist’s birthday, Faiq Aghayev marked the special occasion with the children, blowing out candles on a birthday cake together with them.

In addition, residents of Children’s Homes No. 2 and No. 3 showcased their dance performances during the event.

The celebration concluded with a joint cake-cutting ceremony, the distribution of festive gifts, and the presentation of the special New Year edition of “Goyarchin” magazine to the children.