Azercell ranked among the “Best Sports Supporters” of 2025

30 December 2025 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

“Azercell Telecom” LLC was recognized as one of the country’s leading sports supporters for its significant and sustained contributions to the development of sports in Azerbaijan. The award was presented at the official 2025 ceremony organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event convened leaders of national sports federations, prominent athletes and coaches, media representatives, and members of the wider sports community.

For many years, Azercell has consistently implemented initiatives aimed at promoting sports development and a healthy lifestyle across the country. The company collaborates closely with national sports federations and supports social projects targeting children and youth in the sports sector.

Among its notable initiatives, Azercell partnered with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) to implement the “White Suits Girls Best” program, which raises awareness about early marriage while encouraging girls’ participation in sports and healthy lifestyle practices. Through this initiative, 1,000 girls aged 7–14 were engaged in judo training sessions. In addition, Azercell and the AJF jointly delivered the “This Is the Way” program, designed to prevent harmful habits among youth and promote healthy lifestyle choices.

Since 2017, Azercell has also been a proud partner of the Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan, supporting the development of inclusive sports programs.

Through these initiatives, “Azercell Telecom” LLC demonstrates its strategic commitment to leveraging sports as a driver for social change and creating long-term, sustainable impact.