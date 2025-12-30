Azerbaijan Film Academy holds Golden Fairy Awards 2025 [PHOTOS]

30 December 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

At the initiative of the Guild of Professional Film Directors, with the support of the Actors’ Guild and the Producers’ Guild, the Azerbaijan Film Academy has held the ceremonial awards event for the Golden Fairy Professional Film Awards 2025 (Qızıl Pəri) in the fields of cinema and television, Azernews reports.

The event took place at the Fikrat Amirov Conference and Concert Center at Khazar University and brought together leading representatives of the country’s film and television industry — directors, actors, producers, screenwriters, film critics, and cultural figures.

The Golden Fairy Awards honors the best professional works of the year, contributing to the development of national cinema and television arts, as well as supporting and recognizing the creative achievements of Azerbaijani filmmakers.

The winners of the Golden Fairy Awards 2025 were the following nominees:

1. The best feature film: “Heyat deyesen gozeldir” – director Vagif Mustafayev – Azerbaijanfilm

2.The best director: Asif Rustamov – for the film “Mermer soyugu”

3.The best producer: Orman Aliyev – for the filmTagıyev-Neft” - BMC

4.The best original screenplay: Hilal Baydarov – for the film“Sepelenmish olumler arasinda” - Ucqarfilm

5. The best cinematography: Orkhan Abbasov – for the film“Heyat deyesen gozeldir” və “Meryem” - Azerbaijanfilm

6.The best production design: Sabuhi Atababayev – for the film“Tagıyev-Neft” - BMC

7.The best original music : Azer Hajıasgerli – for the film“Meryem”

8.The best actor: Hikmet Rehimov- in “Heyat deyesen gozeldir” - Azerbaijanfilm

9.The best actress: Shelale Shahveledqızı – in tv series “Eqreb movsumu” - ITV

10.The best tv series: “Eqreb movsumu” - director Emil Guliyev, producer Yalchın Verdiyev - ITV

11. The best debut film: “Elvida Schmidt” – director Ali-Sattar Guliyev - Mozalan

12.The best short feature film: “Qiz qalasi” – director Aghamehdi Aghayev

13.The best documentary film: “Silahdashlar” – director Nizami Abbas – Salnamə

14. The best documentary film (short) – “Shusha, sen azadsan!” director Cavidan Sharifov,

producer Orman Aliyev - BMC

15. The best director (documentary film) – Fariz Ahmedov for the film“Sonuncu” - BMC

16. The best animated film: “Narqiz” director Mesud Penahi – Perifilm LLC

17. The best tv film (feature): “Sonuncu” - director Ramiz Hasanoglu AzTV

18. The best tv film (documentary): “Fesiller” – director Parviz Hasanov, AzTV

19. The best short tv film (documentary): “Azıkh magharasi” director Mezahir Hashimov – CBC

20. The best director of tv films- Rovshen İsakh – “Yuxu kimi”– ATV

21. The best editing- Asger Rahimov – for “Heyat deyesen gozeldir” - Azerbaijanfilm

22. The best costume designer- Vusal Rehimov – for “Tagıyev-Neft” - BMC

23. The best make-up artist- Adile Farrukhova - for “Heyat deyesen gozeldir”

- Azerbaijanfilm

24. The best sound director- Tariyel Hasanzade - for “Heyat deyesen gozeldir” - Azerbaijanfilm

25.The best “Film Portrait”: – “Millet namine. E.K.bey Mehmandarov”

director Yavər Rzayev – Azerbaijanfilm

26.The best “Film about film”: – “Ocaqov dunyasi” director İman Mecidov – Baku TV

27.The best cinematic work for children – “Men, Lale, bir de Sherlok

Holms” director Rufet Shahbazov – ITV, KAC Media

28. The best student work (feature ) - “100 addim” - director Shirin Ahmadov - ADMİU

29. The best student work (documentary) – “Renglerin kolgesi” director Atakhan Aliyev - ADMİU

30.The best social advertising clip– “Vatana mahabbat” director Khanlar Aghayev – ATV

31. Journalist Gulu Maharramli "for his contributions to the development of national television" (by decision of the Board of Directors of the Film Directors Guild)

32. Writer, screenwriter, filmdirector Anar Rzayev for his contributions to the development of national cinema (by decision of the Board of Directors of the Film Directors Guild)

The Organizing Committee decided to award five nominees with Special Diplomas of the Organizing Committee:

1. To the creators of the film “Soyuq gunesh” – Director Elshan Zeynalli, Screenwriter and Producer Sadaqat Karimova – for a successful screen representation of multiculturalism and national-spiritual values and for successful creative exploration;

2. Babek Abbaszade, Director of the film “Nasir muallimli iller” – ARANFILM;

3. Turkan Huseyn, Director of the film “Sonuncu foto” – CHINARFILM;

4. Sultan Abbasbeyli, Director of the animated series “Balash” – Anima Center;

5. Sabina Hagverdiyeva, Director of the TV films “Lampa” and “Salam, torpaq” – ITV.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.