Heydar Aliyev Airport prepares for increased passenger flow during year-end holidays

29 December 2025 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

As passenger traffic is expected to surge in the coming days, Heydar Aliyev International Airport will operate under an enhanced work schedule from December 29 to January 5 to ensure uninterrupted, safe, and high-quality services.

According to the airport administration, all key service departments will function according to a strengthened schedule during this period. Additional staff shifts will be implemented, security measures expanded, and operational processes optimized to efficiently manage passenger flow.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flights, follow established regulations, and comply with airport staff instructions to ensure smooth and timely completion of all procedures.

To facilitate timely arrival at the airport, passengers are encouraged to use the Aeroexpress service, with buses running every 15 minutes along the "28 May" metro station – "Koroglu" metro station – Airport route.

Additionally, to save time and expedite the check-in process, travelers are recommended to use online check-in prior to their flights.

Passengers can obtain timely and accurate information regarding pre-flight or in-transit inquiries through the airport’s official website and information services.

Contact Information:

Official Website: https://www.airport.az/az/

Information Service: +994 12 497 27 27