Step inside Icherisheher: Official website makes heritage accessible online [PHOTOS]

30 December 2025 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

As one of Baku's key historical and cultural areas, Icherisheher attracts both residents and visitors seeking information about its monuments, museums, and ongoing cultural life.

Its ancient city walls, narrow cobblestone streets, and historic architecture offer a unique glimpse into Azerbaijan's rich past.

Icherisheher has gradually developed into a key venue for cultural events, exhibitions, and educational programs showcasing the nation's heritage.

To make information about these monuments, museums, and activities more easily accessible, the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve Administration has launched a new official website using modern technologies, Azernews reports.

The website has been renewed in line with innovative requirements in terms of both functionality and design, with modern working principles and new features implemented through updated software and specially developed algorithms.

The online resource offers a detailed and well-structured database of monuments and museums, as well as a comprehensive and up-to-date database of events to be held in the Icherisheher area, based on a modern calendar system. Users can access the calendar to participate in programs of interest depending on the format of the events and obtain information about upcoming projects.

Thanks to its simple and modern interface, the new website provides users with easy and fast access to information. In addition, multilingual support makes the website an accessible platform available in Azerbaijani and English.

The website can be visited via its official web address to explore it in detail.

Baku's historic core, Icherisheher, is distinguished by its exceptionally rich cultural heritage shaped over thousands of years, its distinctive urban fabric, and its rare architectural monuments.

Historical records and archaeological studies indicate that human settlement in the territory of Icherisheher dates back to the Bronze Age.

Over the centuries, a complex street network, a planning system enclosed by fortress walls, and the strategic integration of the coastal landscape transformed Icherisheher into a remarkable example of advanced urban planning.

The Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, the defensive walls, mosques, caravanserais, and traditional residential buildings collectively create the architectural unity of this historic ensemble.

In 2000, Baku's Old City (Icherisheher), together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, was included on UNESCO's World Heritage List, marking the first recognition of an Azerbaijani site as possessing outstanding universal value.