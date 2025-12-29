Philharmonic Hall holds concert timed to World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 13:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Magnificent concert dedicated to the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the upcoming New Year has taken place at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The evening, filled with the spirit of classical music and a festive atmosphere, offered the audience unforgettable impressions.

Accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli, the program was conducted by the orchestra's artistic director and chief conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov. The performance featured works that served as a musical prelude to the New Year.

The concert program opened with a suite from Pyotr Tchaikovsky's ballet "The Nutcracker", a timeless symbol of winter magic and New Year celebrations. This beloved composition immediately set a festive and fairy-tale mood, immersing listeners in the warmth and charm of the holiday season.

The evening continued with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 3 in D minor, Op. 30, one of the most technically demanding and emotionally profound works in the classical repertoire. T

The concerto was performed with great artistry by the talented pianist Jamil Sadizade, whose expressive interpretation and technical mastery were met with enthusiastic applause.

This musical evening became a true celebration of art, uniting the beauty of classical music with the spirit of national unity and the promise of new hopes on the eve of the New Year.