Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 30 2025

Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity exports in past eleven months of year

30 December 2025 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals volume of electricity exports in past eleven months of year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

Electricity exports remain an important component of regional energy cooperation, alongside Azerbaijan’s expanding role in supplying energy resources to neighboring markets.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more