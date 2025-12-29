Azerbaijan approves deal with Oman on mutual visa waiver for diplomatic passport holders
Agreement between Azerbaijan and Oman on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders has been approved, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.
According to the law, the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Oman on the mutual exemption from visas for holders of diplomatic, special and service passports", signed in Muscat on October 29, 2025 is hereby approved.
