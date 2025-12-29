Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend exhibition titled “10 Years Lived in Colors” [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

On December 28, an exhibition titled “10 Years Lived in Colors” was held at the “Turkic World” Painting Gallery, located in the Eco-Park area of the Zirə Cultural Center. Organized on the occasion of the center’s 10th anniversary, the exhibition showcased handcrafted works created by student-artists aged 6–30 and the teaching staff, using a variety of colorful artistic techniques.

Azernews reports that Arzu Aliyeva, head of the Baku Media Center, and Alena Aliyeva attended the exhibition.

Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva got acquainted with the center’s activities, viewed the exhibited works, and took photos with guests and participants of the exhibition.

The works of young artists - covering painting, sculpture, wood burning, quilling art, batik, ebru, alcohol ink, graphics, wood art, mixed media art, and other decorative-applied arts - were met with great interest.

The event was opened by Leman Aliyeva, on behalf of the management of the Zirə Cultural Center, who provided detailed information about the center’s activities and the exhibition. Afterwards, Mazahir Rustamov, head of the Art Studio, spoke about the studio’s 10-year development journey, its achievements, and the creative successes of young artists.

The honorary guest of the exhibition, People’s Artist Ömər Eldarov, congratulated the participants, praised their creative work, and wished them success in their future endeavors.

The event continued with a fashion exhibition at the Eco-Park’s fashion studio, showcasing traditional Azerbaijani national costumes as well as modern garments featuring paintings and other handcrafted designs.

At the end, the performance of the “White Flower” dance added special aesthetic beauty and color to the event.

To conclude the celebration, in honor of the Zirə Cultural Center’s 10th anniversary, the Eco-Park staff and student-artists cut a cake together and commemorated the memorable day with photos.