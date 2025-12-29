Cyprus assumes EU Council presidency from January 1

29 December 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Cyprus will assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU) on January 1, taking over from Denmark for a six-month term, Azernews reports.

The presidency of the Council rotates among EU member states every six months. The country holding the presidency chairs Council meetings at all levels and helps ensure the continuity of the EU’s work. Its main responsibilities include advancing the Council’s legislative agenda, maintaining smooth cooperation among member states, and ensuring that legislative processes follow established rules.

EU presidencies operate within a “trio” system, introduced by the Lisbon Treaty in 2009. In this format, three consecutive presidencies work together to set long-term priorities over an 18-month period, creating a cohesive agenda that guides the Council’s work. Currently, the trio is composed of Poland, Denmark, and Cyprus. Each country then develops its own six-month program based on the trio’s overall roadmap.

On average, a member state holds the EU Council presidency once every 13.5 years, making each term a unique opportunity to influence European policy. For Cyprus, this presidency comes at a critical time as the EU addresses pressing issues such as energy security, migration management, and the digital and green transitions. Experts note that Cyprus may use its term to highlight regional challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean, promote EU cohesion, and strengthen its role on the international stage.