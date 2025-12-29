Azerbaijan emerges as primary destination for Chinese capital in South Caucasus

29 December 2025 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

China’s direct investment (FDI) portfolio in the South Caucasus has grown 2.5 times over the past decade, reaching $690 million in the first half of 2025. Citing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Azernews reports that approximately 60% of these investments have been directed to Azerbaijan, and 40% to Georgia.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!