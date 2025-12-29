Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan emerges as primary destination for Chinese capital in South Caucasus

29 December 2025 18:16 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
China’s direct investment (FDI) portfolio in the South Caucasus has grown 2.5 times over the past decade, reaching $690 million in the first half of 2025. Citing the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), Azernews reports that approximately 60% of these investments have been directed to Azerbaijan, and 40% to Georgia.

