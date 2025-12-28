Gabala State Historical-Artistic Reserve holds festivity for children [PHOTOS]

28 December 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

A festive event dedicated to December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year was held at the Gabala State Historical-Artistic Reserve, Azernews reports.

The event, organized at the Gabala Archaeological Center, was attended by the Reserve's staff, teachers and students of Chukhur Gabala Village Secondary School, and parents.

In his speech, director of the Gabala State Historical-Artistic Reserve Zahir Karimov noted that December 31 – World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day has become a national holiday celebrated with joy every year.

The formal recognition of this date is associated with the name of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev. He stressed the importance of raising the younger generation with a sense of national and patriotic spirit, preserving our national and spiritual values and traditions, strengthening ties with Azerbaijanis around the world, and increasing unity and solidarity with compatriots living abroad.

It was noted that President Ilham Aliyev has successfully continued the political course of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, working tirelessly for Azerbaijan to become one of the world's highly developed countries. Today, the unity and solidarity of our people further accelerate the country's development. The Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, recorded in our history in golden letters, is a clear example of our solidarity and coming together as one.

During the artistic part of the event, students of Chukhur Gabala Village Secondary School named after A. Mammadov performed poems and compositions dedicated to unity, solidarity, the homeland, the people, and the New Year.

A jury was selected from among the Reserve’s staff to evaluate the students' New Year-themed drawings. Gifts were presented to the winning students as well as to all other participants by the Reserve's staff.

Afterwards, the children enthusiastically watched an animated film dedicated to the New Year.