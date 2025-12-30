bp publishes draft environmental impact assessment for ADUA seismic survey

30 December 2025 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

bp, as the operator under the agreement on the exploration, development and production sharing for the Ashrafi–Dan Ulduzu–Aypara area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea, has announced the publication of the draft environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the ADUA project seismic survey programme, Azernews reports.

According to bp, the draft EIA has been prepared and released on behalf of the contractor parties as part of the approved work programme. The document outlines the planned seismic survey activities, assesses potential environmental and socio-economic impacts, and details proposed mitigation and monitoring measures aimed at minimizing or eliminating adverse effects.

The EIA covers a planned 2D high-resolution seismic survey, which is expected to be short-term, lasting up to twenty days. The survey will be conducted in the north-western part of the ADUA block, in water depths of twenty to forty metres, and is scheduled to take place between February and April 2026.

bp noted that the main objective of the survey is to collect detailed subsurface data to a depth of around one thousand five hundred metres to support the planning of future exploration wells. The data will help identify shallow geological hazards such as faults, shallow gas accumulations and other subsurface features that may pose risks to drilling operations and well integrity.

Stakeholder consultations form a key part of the EIA process, with bp emphasizing that feedback from interested parties is essential to ensure that both the project design and the assessment reflect a broad range of views.

The full draft EIA document and its non-technical summary are available in Azerbaijani and English on bp’s official website.