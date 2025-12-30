JD.com and Huawei forge technology collaboration

30 December 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

JD.com Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a “deep technical cooperation” agreement with Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

According to the statement, the two companies will launch a joint innovation project focusing on the core technology of low-latency inference for advertising. The collaboration will explore areas including intelligent advertising, large-scale AI models, and cloud computing infrastructure.

As part of the initiative, JD.com and Huawei aim to optimize not only hardware and software but also applications, with the goal of ensuring greater stability and efficiency of advertising services during high-traffic periods, such as major shopping festivals or peak sales events.

Experts note that this partnership could also accelerate the adoption of AI-driven personalized marketing, potentially allowing JD.com to deliver more relevant ads to consumers in real time while reducing server strain and energy consumption. Some analysts suggest that such collaborations may become a blueprint for how e-commerce giants leverage advanced AI and cloud technology to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.