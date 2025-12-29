Pop-Symphonic Orchestra thrills music lovers in Shamakhi [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Pop-Symphonic Orchestra of the Rashid Behbudov Azerbaijan State Song Theatre has presented another concert program as part of its efforts to promote national musical culture in the regions, Azernews reports.

The orchestra's concert program titled "The Echo of My Homeland" was staged at the Shamakhi District Culture Center. The concert, which attracted great interest from music lovers, featured classical and pop music works reflecting the rich heritage of Azerbaijani musical culture.

The soloists of the Rashid Behbudov Azerbaijan State Song Theatre, including Aynur Isgandarli, Ilhama Gasimova, Madina Kazimova, Fakhri Kazim-Nijat, Taleh Yahyayev, and Rovshan Gahramanov, demonstrated a high level of professionalism and created a warm and enjoyable atmosphere for the audience.

The Pop-Symphonic Orchestra was conducted by Ellada Mammadova. The live orchestral accompaniment, rich repertoire, and professional performances added a special color to the concert.

Following the performance, Deputy Head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority Mehriban Eyyubova and Director of the Rashid Behbudov Azerbaijan State Song Theatre Ulviyya Babirli shared their impressions and expressed gratitude to the ensemble for the successful concert program.

The concert was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry as part of the first large-scale regional tour of artistic ensembles operating under the Ministry, held in celebration of the 140th anniversary of the birth of the great composer Uzeyir Hajibayli.