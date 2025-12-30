Azerbaijan establishes State Enterprise Monitoring Agency under Finance Ministry- decree
Azerbaijan has established the State Enterprise Monitoring Agency under the Ministry of Finance, Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree in this regard.
The decree approves the agency’s charter and defines its role in monitoring the budget drafts and forecasts, as well as the annual income and expenditure execution, of legal entities owned by the state or created on behalf of the state. The agency, which is part of the Ministry of Finance, will also analyze performance indicators of these entities.
The decree tasks the Cabinet of Ministers with determining the agency’s staffing limits within one month and ensuring its logistical support and funding for operational expenses, as well as addressing other matters arising from the decree.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!