Azerbaijan launches Cybersecurity Monitoring Center under Ministry of Health

29 December 2025 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A Cybersecurity Supervision and Monitoring Center has begun operations under the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

According to the statement, the establishment of the center marks a strategic step in ensuring the security of the healthcare sector’s digital transformation and in implementing state policy aimed at protecting critical information infrastructure.

Operating as a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), the facility will play a leading role in safeguarding medical information systems, patient data, and digital healthcare services. Its core functions include proactive monitoring, early detection of cyberattacks and information security incidents, and their rapid response and mitigation.

The center’s key objectives also include protecting the confidentiality and integrity of medical data, preventing cyberattacks that could disrupt the operations of healthcare institutions, implementing centralized monitoring of information systems under the ministry’s authority, and ensuring swift incident response mechanisms.

Ensuring information security in the healthcare sector is a critical component of public trust and national security. As part of the SOC’s operations, the implementation of advanced security solutions such as Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Identity and Access Management (IAM) is nearing completion, placing the data of millions of patients under strict protection.

The ministry noted that digital transformation requires robust protective measures, and the newly established SOC represents a key solution for enhancing the cyber resilience of Azerbaijan’s healthcare system.

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan is the executive authority responsible for shaping and regulating state policy in the healthcare sector, including digitalization and the protection of information resources.