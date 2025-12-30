ADB forecasts strong growth in Azerbaijan’s e-commerce market over next five years
The ADB notes that e-commerce revenues in Azerbaijan have more than doubled over the past five years, increasing from USD 742 million in 2017 to USD 1.76 billion in 2022, reflecting rapid digitalization and growing consumer adoption.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!