Tuesday December 30 2025

KakaoTalk and YouTube lead mobile app usage in South Korea

30 December 2025 21:22 (UTC+04:00)
While Koreans most often turn to KakaoTalk to stay connected, they spent the most time watching videos on YouTube this year, highlighting a clear divide in how different apps are used throughout the day, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

