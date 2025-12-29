Russia lower citizenship oath age to 14

29 December 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law requiring Russian citizens to take an oath of allegiance to Russia starting at the age of 14, Azernews reports.

The amendment will take effect 10 days after its official publication. Previously, the oath was mandatory only for applicants seeking Russian citizenship, and citizens under 18 were exempt from this requirement. Under the new law, however, individuals as young as 14 will be required to take the oath as a condition of holding Russian citizenship.

The legislation also introduces significant changes regarding the validity of citizenship. If an individual refuses to take the oath, the decision to grant Russian citizenship will be annulled immediately upon refusal. Additionally, the law clarifies that if a person dies before taking the oath, their citizenship will be considered invalid from the moment of their passing.

This shift in the law comes amid broader efforts by the Russian government to strengthen national identity and promote loyalty to the state, especially in a time of geopolitical tension and increased focus on national unity. While some see the move as a step toward reinforcing Russian sovereignty, critics argue that it could be seen as a form of state control over younger citizens' allegiance.

Law also aligns with a growing trend globally, where many countries are considering similar measures to formalize the commitment to citizenship, particularly as citizenship laws become more complex in an era of international mobility and dual nationality. The law’s timing, as Russia navigates its relations with other countries, suggests that fostering a strong, unified sense of national identity is an increasingly important priority for the government.