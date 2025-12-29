Azernews.Az

Monday December 29 2025

bp to conduct long-term seismic surveys in Shah Deniz field

29 December 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The British energy company bp plans a long-term seismic survey program in the Shah Deniz field, spanning 2026-2035, according to bp-Azerbaijan. Work in the contract area is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, Azernews reports.

