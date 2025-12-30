Azerbaijan reiterates clear stance on one-China policy
Azerbaijan maintains a consistent and clear position on the one-China policy, the country’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed, Azernews reports.
Commenting on the situation around Taiwan, Aykhan Hajizadeh, head of the ministry’s press service, emphasized that Azerbaijan does not recognize Taiwan’s independence.
"Maintaining peace and stability in the region is an important factor for international security. The position of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the one-China policy is irreversible, clear, and consistent. Our country does not recognize the independence of Taiwan. We support the peaceful resolution of disputes within the framework of international law, particularly based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,"- Hajizade said.
