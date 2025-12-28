National Paralympic Committee to expand cooperation with sports federations

28 December 2025 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary General of the Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee, Togrul Rahimov has announced that the Committee would expand its cooperation with sports federations, Azernews reports.

This information was shared during a press conference summarizing the results of the year.

In his remarks, Togrul Rahimov underlined that National Paralympic Committee strives to cooperate with the Azerbaijan Taekwondo and Shooting Federations:

"We are discussing cooperation opportunities with several federations. We plan to work together to involve people with disabilities in these sports and implement joint projects. We are also in talks with the Ministry of Science and Education. With their support, we aim to engage children with disabilities in sports," he added.

Note that Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and power lifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games, the Paralympic team earned 11 medals, including 4 silver and 5 bronze.