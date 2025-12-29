President Ilham Aliyev visits Baku White City [PHOTOS]

29 December 2025 12:34 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state, the First Lady, and their daughters familiarized themselves with the Karabakh Horses sculpture complex and the ongoing works in the Babek Quarter, planted the first oak trees in Palid Meydani Park, and participated in the opening of Zaman Square and its pedestrian bridge.

On December 29, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva, and Arzu Aliyeva visited Baku White City, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!