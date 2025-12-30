Cadenza Orchestra performs music pieces by Azerbaijan's contemporary composers [PHOTOS]

30 December 2025 13:21 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Center has hosted a concert titled "Kiçik Dəniz küçəsi, 3" (3 Malyaya Morskaya Street), organized by the Baku Contemporary Music Society, Azernews reports.

The concert program, performed with the participation of the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra, featured works by Azerbaijan's contemporary composers—Turkar Gasimzade, Ayaz Gambarli, Tahir Ibishev, and Said Gani.

This year's edition of the traditional "Kiçik Dəniz küçəsi" concert, held annually at the end of the year, featured performances of Ayaz Gambarli's "Magnolia" and "Impulse", Tahir Ibishev's "Shebeke" and "Detached from Light", Turkar Gasimzade's "There Were Noises and Bluish-Yellow Lights", as well as Said Gani's "Pareidolia" and "Postludium".

Notably, three pieces, including "Magnolia", "Shebeke", and "Postludium" were performed for the first time.

The compositions were performed by Sanyber Sultanova (cello), Khumay Hajizade (viola), Afag Garayeva (piano), Khumay Gasimzade (piano), Regina Mejidova (soprano), the BCMS ensemble, and the Cadenza Orchestra. The orchestra was conducted by Samir Asadov, with artistic direction by Turkar Gasimzade.

