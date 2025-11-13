Carroll Shelby’s rare Ford GT goes to auction

13 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

This mid-January, Mecum Auction House will offer one of the most remarkable examples of the first-generation Ford GT40 sports car. This particular car is one of only 48 GT40 MkI units ever assembled, with its value further enhanced by participation in promotional events and direct connections to the legendary engineer Carroll Shelby. At this time, auctioneers have not disclosed any expectations for the final sale price, Azernews reports.

The GT40 in question, with chassis number P/1018, was built in 1965 and immediately delivered to Shelby American, which owned the car until 1968. During this period, it was featured in promotional photo shoots with Carroll Shelby and showcased at numerous exhibitions. Shelby himself also drove the car at various public events not directly linked to Ford.

This iconic sports car has also made appearances on screen. It was featured in John Frankenheimer’s film “Grand Prix”, appeared in an episode of the 1960s TV series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, and even appeared in Top Gear in 2004. Beyond its screen presence, the GT40 has a rich history of full-scale races and historic events, as well as several restorations and repaintings. Remarkably, the car will be auctioned in its original 1965 color, preserving the authenticity of its first assembly.

Under the hood, this GT40 is powered by a 4.74-liter V8 engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission, staying true to its original performance specs.

The GT40 MkI is exceptionally rare. Only five roadster-bodied MkIs are known to exist, and just one of them ever competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, which sold at auction earlier this spring for $7 million. Given its provenance, racing pedigree, and connection to Carroll Shelby, P/1018 is expected to attract serious collectors and enthusiasts alike.

This GT40 isn’t just a car — it’s a piece of automotive history that has touched Hollywood, raced on iconic tracks, and shared a road with one of the greatest automotive legends in history.