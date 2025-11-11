Moscow signals openness to talks as Lavrov offers face-to-face meeting with Rubio

11 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he is ready to meet again in person with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signalling that Moscow still wants to keep diplomatic communication open despite refusing to alter its conditions for ending the war in Ukraine.

Lavrov made the comments to the state news agency RIA Novosti, according to a report first carried by Reuters on Sunday. He noted that both he and Rubio “understand the need for regular communication,” stressing that direct contact remains important for talks on Ukraine and wider bilateral issues. He added that the two already speak by phone and are prepared to hold in-person talks when needed.

The remarks come shortly after Russia carried out a major weapons test that heightened tensions. President Vladimir Putin recently announced the “successful test of a nuclear-powered underwater torpedo.” Just two days later, on October 31, the United States cancelled a planned Budapest summit between President Donald Trump and President Putin after Russia refused to soften its stance on Ukraine.