Ferry from Trabzon denied entry to Sochi port
A ferry traveling from the Turkish city of Trabzon has been denied entry to Russia’s Sochi port and is returning to Türkiye after waiting for more than two days, Azernews reports.
According to the management of SVS Shipping LLC, the ferry waited for two and a half days, but permission to enter Sochi port was not granted, forcing the vessel to return to Trabzon without disembarking passengers in Russia.
The “Seabridge” ferry, which departed Trabzon on November 6, was refused entry to Russia due to the lack of an entry permit and ongoing military exercises in the area. According to the Russian Tour Operators Association, there were about 20 passengers on board, most of whom are Russian citizens.
The Krasnodar regional administration stated that launching regular ferry service between Sochi and Trabzon would be premature due to unresolved security issues.
The ferry line between Sochi and Trabzon operated from 1993 to 2011. Its restoration was planned for December 2024 but has been repeatedly postponed.
