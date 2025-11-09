Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll in Philippines rises to 224

9 November 2025 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines climbed Sunday to 224, with 109 others remaining missing, according to state-run media, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

A total of 526 people were injured due to the devastation caused by Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, the Philippines News Agency reported, citing National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) officials.

Cebu, the hardest-hit province in the Central Visayas region, has reported 158 fatalities. The death toll includes 27 in Negros Occidental, 20 in Negros Oriental, eight in Caraga, three in Capiz, two in Southern Leyte, two in Leyte, and one each in Antique, Bohol, Guimaras, and Iloilo.

The typhoon has impacted 946,660 families, or around 3.3 million people, across the country. According to the NDRRMC, 74,781 homes have been damaged across seven regions, and authorities are still assessing the full extent of Typhoon Tino’s devastation.

Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity on Thursday due to the effects of Kalmaegi and in anticipation of another typhoon.

On Friday, the Philippines was also hit by Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, bringing heavy rain to regions that forced authorities to cancel work in government offices, flights, close schools, and suspend sea travel in certain areas.

Fung-wong is expected to make landfall in central Aurora late Sunday or early Monday at its peak intensity, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The agency warned of life-threatening winds and storm surges hitting parts of Bicol, with potential devastation along the eastern coast of Central Luzon. Tropical cyclone wind signals are in effect in several areas.

The national police have mobilized nearly 10,000 personnel and resources as Super Typhoon Fung-wong impacted the country.

Meanwhile, Kalmaegi moved to Vietnam on Friday, where it has killed five people, with three missing and 17 others injured. Authorities said 244 houses were destroyed and 17,562 other unroofed, while about 2.3 million people were affected by the typhoon, with around 398,000 sheltering in evacuation centers.

Heavy rain and wind also disrupted power supply in several areas, with over 1.6 million people experiencing power outages.

The typhoon also sank 21 vessels, and 44 others were damaged by the waves that also caused damage to crops and livestock.