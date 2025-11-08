Erdoğan: Liberation of Garabagh is great source of pride not only for Azerbaijan but also for entire Turkic world

8 November 2025 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

“The liberation of Garabagh is a great source of pride not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire Turkic world,” he added.

“I sincerely congratulate my brother Ilham Aliyev, the architect and leader of this great Victory, and wish him continued success,” President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

