Kuala Lumpur City Hall marks Azerbaijan’s Victory Day with tower display [PHOTOS]

9 November 2025 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

The municipality of Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, has expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

According to Azernews, a giant projection of the Azerbaijani flag was displayed on the digital screen of the city hall’s impressive MENARA-1 tower. Against the backdrop of the proud tricolor, the message “Happy Victory Day, Azerbaijan” appeared.

The screen on the MENARA-1 tower, which rises more than 90 meters high, is considered the largest digital display space in Malaysia.