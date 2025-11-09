Azerbaijani athletes to compete in six events today at Islamic Solidarity Games

9 November 2025 10:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s athletes are set to compete in six sports today at the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games, taking place in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, Azernews reports.

Members of the national team will take part in judo, swimming, weightlifting, table tennis, volleyball, and boxing as they continue their bid for medals.

A total of 179 Azerbaijani athletes are representing the country across 20 disciplines at the Games. Overall, competitors from 57 countries are vying for medals in 23 sports.

The closing ceremony of the Games is scheduled for November 21.