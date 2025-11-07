Int'l Mugham Center hosts seminar on 'Theme of Patriotism in Azerbaijani Art' [PHOTOS]

7 November 2025 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A scientific and practical seminar on the topic "The Theme of Patriotism in Azerbaijani Art" has taken place at the International Mugham Center, organized by the by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM), Azernews reports.

The seminar, dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, was conducted with the support of the Baku City Department of Culture, the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, and the International Mugham Center.

The event was attended by art historians, families of martyrs, veterans, creative youth, educational institution staff, and members of the public.

First, the guests were introduced to an art exhibition organized by the State Art Gallery to mark the 5th anniversary of the Victory. The exhibition showcased 21 works in the genres of graphics, painting, and posters by renowned artists such as Arif Huseynov, Mir Azer Abdullayev, Tahir Shiraliyev, Nazim Mammadov, as well as young artists.

The event began with a moment of silence to honor the martyrs.

The State Brass Orchestra (artistic director and chief conductor – People's Artist Alibala Rzayev) performed the Azerbaijan National Anthem. The orchestra also played "Azerbaijani March" by Gara Garayev.

The acting director of MEMİM, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Associate Professor Vugar Humbatov, congratulated the participants on November 8th – Victory Day.

He emphasized that our historical victory became a source of inspiration for creative individuals, and many remarkable works in various fields of culture were created on this topic. The head of the Baku City Department of Culture, Ibrahim Aliyev, highlighted that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country were ensured through the unity of the people around the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and the heroism of our army.

The seminar continued under the moderation of MEMİM staff, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Honored Cultural Worker Saadat Takhmirazgizi.

Presentations were made on the following topics: "Patriotism in Music" by the Secretary of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History, Honored Art Worker, Professor Elnara Dadashova; "Love for the Motherland, the Power of Words" by Honored Art Worker, Poet Baba Vaziroglu; "Heroic Chronicles of Azerbaijani Cinema" by Honored Art Worker Ayaz Salayev; "The Spirit of Patriotism on the Theater Stage" by Honored Art Worker, Professor Azad Shukurov; and "Between Art and the Front" by MEMİM staff, veteran, theater scholar Daglar Yusuf.

As part of the seminar, the film "The Road to Victory," directed by People's Artist Jahangir Zeynalov, based on the musical composition of People's Artist Firangiz Alizadeh, was shown.

Moreover, musical performances included "Jangi" performed by soloist of the Azerbaijan State Song Theater, Fakhri Kazim Nijat, accompanied by the author Elnara Dadashova, and the choir named after Jahangir Jahangirov of the International Mugham Center (artistic director – honored educator Tarana Yusifova), as well as "Victory March" and "Victory Hymn" by Firangiz Alizadeh. Music videos "Supreme Commander-in-Chief" (music: Kamal, lyrics: Baba Veziroglu, performed by Miralam Miralamov), "My Path" (composer: Ghazi Vugar Mammadzadeh) were also shown. Khananda Mirpasha Shukurov, accompanied by Kamal Shukurov (tar), Rustam Hajiyev (kamancha), and Vugar Najafov (nagara), performed "Garabagh Shikestesi."

All presentations and performances were met with applause from the audience.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.