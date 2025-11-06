ADY pushes forward upgrades on North–South and Middle Corridor routes

6 November 2025 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) continues to advance efforts to ensure more efficient freight transport, faster operations, and the elimination of bottlenecks along the North–South and East–West international transport corridors that cross the country, Azernews reports, citing ADY.

To this end, the company is holding meetings with partners, conducting negotiations, reaching agreements, and upgrading key segments of railway infrastructure.

According to the company, design and construction work is progressing on the Sumgayit–Yalama railway line, one of the crucial segments of the North–South Corridor passing through Azerbaijan.

“The design phase of the Sumgayit–Yalama railway line has been completed, and 96 percent of construction and installation work on the first and second sections is finished. In addition, reconstruction of the Alat–Osmanli–Astara line, another vital part of the North–South Corridor, began in 2024. Construction is planned for completion by 2028. Fifty-five percent of the design work on the Alat–Osmanli–Astara line has been finalized, and 37 percent of construction and installation work on the Alat–Osmanli section has been completed,” the company noted.

ADY stated that the overall modernization of infrastructure will significantly enhance the speed and efficiency of freight operations.

Recently, the company completed the implementation of an alternating current (AC) traction power system along the Ujar–Hajigabul segment (122 km) of the Baku–Böyük Kəsik mainline railway. This work was carried out as part of the larger project to design, supply, and install the power system along the corridor that carries the bulk of transit cargo moving through Azerbaijan. The upgrade fully transitions the Ujar–Hajigabul section of the Baku–Böyük Kəsik line to AC power.

“The transition to AC power will improve the traction capacity of electric locomotives, increase the volume of freight transported by rail, reduce energy and resource consumption, and raise train operating speeds. These are major advantages for long-distance rail corridors,” ADY emphasized.

The company added that applying the AC system on the Baku–Böyük Kəsik line will boost the efficiency and capacity of freight operations along the Middle Corridor. All main international rail routes through Azerbaijan, especially the Middle Corridor, stand to benefit directly from this modernization.

ADY also highlighted a recent milestone reached during Kazakhstan Transport Week. The heads of the railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgia—Rovshan Rustamov, Talgat Aldybergenov, and Lasha Abashidze—signed a Roadmap on eliminating bottlenecks along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor).

“Under the document, priority areas include infrastructure upgrades, renewal of rolling stock, optimization of operational procedures, enhanced coordination among the three countries, and strengthening the infrastructure and operational efficiency required to accommodate rising cargo volumes,” the company said.