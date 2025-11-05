State Orchestra of Folk Instruments enchants audience in Int'l Mugham Center [PHOTOS]

5 November 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The International Mugham Center has hosted a spectacular concert by the Honored Collective – Azerbaijan State Orchestra of Folk Instruments named after Said Rustamov, Azernews reports.

Under the direction of artistic director and chief conductor, Presidential Award recipient Mustafa Ashurov, the concert program featured works by Azerbaijani and foreign composers.

Solo performances by orchestra members included compositions like Adil Garay's "Bağça Kürd", Suleyman Alasgarov's "Vətənimdir", Jahangir Jahangirov's "Rondo", Oftay Kazimi's "İnanmaram", Shamsi Karimov's "Gecələr", Vittorio Monti's "Çardaş", Haji Khanmammadov's "Arzuya bax sevgilim", Tofig Guliyev's "Dance Rhythms", Fikrat Amirov's "Reyhan", Ramiz Mirishli's "Waves", and other beloved pieces.

The concert was met with great applause from the audience.

That evening, the stage came alive with the spirit and essence of Azerbaijan. The orchestra showcased a colorful and diverse program, bringing together the works of the country's prominent composers.

The music flowed like a series of vivid scenes—sometimes tender and introspective, sometimes lively and jubilant.

Every note reflected the richness of Azerbaijani musical tradition, the intricate interplay of instruments, and the vibrant pulse of folk melodies

Through their solo performances, the musicians shared a piece of their soul with everyone in the audience.